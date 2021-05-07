The upcoming Hulu limited series is a comedic take on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — the sex tape of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Sebastian Stan and Lily James get tatted up in jaw-dropping Pam & Tommy first look

Sebastian Stan and Lily James in 'Pam and Tommy,' and the real Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson

From Winter Soldier to White Wolf to ... Tommy Lee? Sebastian Stan's newest role may be his most shocking yet based on the first look photo alone — because you've never seen him like this before.

Hulu just released the first image from the upcoming limited series Pam & Tommy starring Stan as Lee and Lily James as Pamela Anderson for a comedic take on the true story behind the release of the first ever viral video in history — their sex tape. And with Stan's naked torso covered in tattoos and James literally biting his nipple piercing, their transformation into the '90s tabloid couple is absolutely jaw-dropping because of how accurate it is to the real-life duo. Is the internet even ready for this show?!

Mötley Crüe drummer Lee and former Baywatch babe Anderson made headlines back in 1995 when they got married only four days after they started dating and a sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and released on the internet. In 1998, they won their copyright-infringement suit against Internet Entertainment Group, the company that had sold it online.

Pam and Tommy Lily James as Pamela Anderson in 'Pam and Tommy' | Credit: ERICA PARISE/Hulu

Pam & Tommy also stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò. The limited series is written/co-showrun/executive produced by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, directed/executive produced by Craig Gillespie, and executive produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, Chip Vucelich, Sarah Gubbins, Dave Franco, and Dylan Sellers.

A premiere date for Pam & Tommy has (unfortunately) not yet been revealed, but at least we've got this photo of Stan and James rocking this look to hold us over for now. Because ... just wow.

