Sebastian Stan fanboys over Chace Crawford during drunken Gossip Girl rewatch

Gossip Girl (TV Show) type TV Show network The CW

Sebastian Stan was armed with a glass of wine for a rewatch of Gossip Girl's pilot episode on Saturday, and he couldn't help but feel nostalgic. The MCU star, who had a recurring role on the hit teen drama, shared video commentary while streaming the 2007 debut.

"It was the best of times and it was the best of times. Xoxo, Gossip Girl. Premiere 09/19/2007," he captioned the Instagram video honoring the episode's 13th anniversary.

But it was his epic fanboy moment over series star Chace Crawford's hair that really made his followers LOL, including Crawford, who starred as Nate Archibald in all six seasons, himself.

“Yes! Chace!" Stan exclaimed. “I always wanted to have that hair.”

Crawford replied in the comments, "Hahahaha quarantine really brings out our true selves."

And Crawford wasn't the only actor from the series who reacted to his clip. Jessica Szhor, who played Vanessa Abrams, also chimed in.

"Hahahah, you have me cracking up, Seb!" she commented.

Stan's only regret in hindsight was the omission of his character Carter Baizen, who wasn't introduced in the episode.

“Well I wasn’t in the pilot — but I wish I was," he said. "There it is, xoxo."

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous 8 TV high schools we wish we attended, from Bayside to Capeside By Ruth Kinane

13 of the most scandalous teen moments in film and TV history By Marcus Jones

Gossip Girl: Where are they now? By Rachel DeSantis Next