Sebastian Stan gives his fake Pam & Tommy testicles to Jimmy Kimmel: 'Wear them with pride, baby!'

It takes big cojones to pull off a late-night stunt like this one.

"Wear them with pride, baby!" Stan exclaimed after he slammed his nuts down on Kimmel's desk.

Lily James & Sebastian Stan on Playing Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee and Working with Seth Rogen Sebastian Stan cradles his fake 'Pam & Tommy' balls on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' | Credit: ABC

James looked stunned when he presented them, and admitted she didn't know he wore them on set.

"I know it sounds insane to you, but trust me, I was like, 'I need to kind of feel like a man,'" Stan said.

"Wow, what a beautiful gift," Kimmel replied. "I've never seen anything like these before."

Pam & Tommy, which premiered on Wednesday, follows the lives of Anderson and Lee as their honeymoon sex tape is stolen and leaked to the press. Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling also star.

Stan revealed it was his acting coach, Larry Moss, who helped hatch the plan for him to use the prop balls.

"He told Helen Hunt, 'You need to put nickels in your shoes so you actually know, when you're acting, what it's like to stand up on your feet for 12 hours.' And I said, 'Larry, I need something myself,'" Stan recalled. "So, we came up with this idea."

Pam & Tommy is airing now on Hulu. Watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip above.

