Season 2 of Pennyworth will feature Bruce Wayne — as an embryo

Pennyworth has been the second live-action TV show to explore characters and settings from the world of Batman in the years before Batman became an active superhero. The thing is, at the end of the day everyone's favorite thing about the Batman mythos is, well, Batman. So even though Gotham put Commissioner Gordon at the center of its story, it couldn't help but make the young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) a bigger and bigger part of the proceedings. Since Pennyworth takes place even earlier than Gotham, a Bruce appearance seemed less likely — until now.
At the Pennyworth panel on Saturday, executive producer Bruno Heller informed Emma Paetz and Ben Aldridge, who play the young Martha and Thomas Wayne on the show, that Martha will be pregnant in season 2. Hopefully, the Waynes don't destroy Gotham with a Joker-worthy gender reveal party, since we all already know what the answer will be. Bruce is on the way! Batman will now be on the show in literally embryonic form.
