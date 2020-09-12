Season 2 of Pennyworth will feature Bruce Wayne — as an embryo

Pennyworth has been the second live-action TV show to explore characters and settings from the world of Batman in the years before Batman became an active superhero. The thing is, at the end of the day everyone's favorite thing about the Batman mythos is, well, Batman. So even though Gotham put Commissioner Gordon at the center of its story, it couldn't help but make the young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) a bigger and bigger part of the proceedings. Since Pennyworth takes place even earlier than Gotham, a Bruce appearance seemed less likely — until now.