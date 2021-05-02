Season 2 of Bridgerton begins filming with Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley

Bridgerton (TV show) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Bridgerton has begun shooting its highly anticipated season 2 with both Jonathan Bailey and newcomer Simone Ashley spotted dressed to the nines at the Ascot Racecourse on April 30.

The new photos arrive after the highly controversial announcement that Regé-Jean Page would not continue to portray the Duke of Hastings on the hit Netflix series' sophomore turn. It will instead focus on Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his new love interest Kate Sharma (Ashley) inspired by Julia Quinn's novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Ashley joined the Bridgerton cast in mid-February and her character Kate, who is newly arrived in London, is described as a "smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Simone Ashley, Jonathan Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Shondaland series has proven to be so popular, the streamer has renewed it through season 4. Gossipy Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews in the series) shared the news herself last month.

"It seems we have a rather special announcement," she writes. "Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…"

Sorry, dear readers, it is as yet uncertain when season 2 will make its grand entrance for all to enjoy.

