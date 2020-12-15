Search Party searches for Dory in new season 4 teaser

Search Party type TV Show

Search Party returns to its roots in season 4 (premiering Jan 14).

HBO Max unveiled the first teaser for the mystery satire's forthcoming season Tuesday afternoon. While the show's first season followed self-centered millennials Dory (Alia Shawkat), Elliott (John Early), Portia (Meredith Hagner), and Drew (John Reynolds) as they searched for their missing acquaintance Chantal, the next couple seasons moved away from that format as they explored the aftermath of that initial misguided adventure. But now, in season 4, one of their is own missing and it's up to them to find her — well, assuming they even notice she's gone.

In the season 3 finale, Dory's insane stalker Chip (Difficult People's Cole Escola) kidnapped Dory right after she and Drew were found not guilty of the murder of Keith Powell. When season 4 begins, Dory's friends are initially unaware that she's missing because they're focused on moving forward with their lives after the trial: Drew is working as a cast member at theme park; Elliott, ever the opportunist, booked a gig as far right conservative talk show host; and Portia was cast in a movie about the trial. As the teaser reveals, the group eventually realizes something is amiss with Dory and set about to find her.

"Oh my god, why is everyone obsessed with going missing?" an annoyed Elliott wonders in the teaser.

Watch the promo above.

Search Party premieres Thursday, Jan. 14 with three episodes. The next three episodes arrive Jan. 21 and the final four launch Jan. 28.