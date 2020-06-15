Dory becomes famous for murder in Search Party season 3 trailer

Search Party type TV Show

Alia Shawkat's Dory is in search of an innocent verdict in Search Party season 3.

HBO Max unveiled the first full trailer for the mystery-comedy's long-awaited third season — which wrapped production way back in 2018 — on Monday morning. Whereas seasons 1 and 2 took Nancy Drew and Alfred Hitchcock as their inspirations, respectively, the new 10-episodes throws the show's messy millennials into a John Grisham-like courtroom drama.

The last time we checked in with the titular search party (in 2017!), Dory had just been arrested for accidentally murdering a private investigator in the season 1 finale. Now in season 3, Dory and Drew (John Reynolds), who was also picked up for the crime, get swept up in the trial of the century. Meanwhile, the fame-loving Elliott (John Early) and aspiring actress Portia (Meredith Hagner) must decide whether or not testify against their friends. To say this puts a strain on the friend group would be an under-statement, as the many freakouts in the trailer reveal. But hey, at least they're famous now, right?

"It’s this trial and court case, and we become very famous," Shawkat told EW last month. "[Creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss] were like, 'This is kind of like a representation of media frenzy’ — What happens when everything is put under a microscope and these people are exposed to the world, and how that feeds them and feeds their egos or their shadows in a really dark way. It becomes this kind of Amanda Knox case." She adds that the trial "starts to really have a crazy splinter effect [on the friend group] where it’s like, 'We are bonded together, but is it by love or just trauma keeping us together?'"

Watch the trailer above and check out the new key art below.

All 10 episodes of Search Party season 3 drop June 25 on HBO Max.

HBO Max

