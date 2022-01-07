'Life is cringey and humiliating, but also beautiful': A Search Party oral history

ROGERS: Tonally we wanted it to feel a little bittersweet and a little like in reality, you would be dissociating if you had caused so much destruction globally or metaphorically in your life. So there's a little bit of like a Wizard of Oz vibe that we wanted to bring into the finale, and there's also something fantastical about them being in these wedding clothes and it being apocalyptic. But that final shot in particular speaks to the idea that this has always been Dory's story. She's always been seeking and everything has moved around her in her pursuit to have some understanding of self. And that that's ultimately like narcissistic and tragic, but also what the show embodies, which is that life is cringey and humiliating but also beautiful. And it's not something when you step back and look at it and you look at the consequences of your whole life and all of the elements that you can actually make real sense of it. So we like the idea that final look doesn't have any sort of one particular note that it's reducing the whole show down into, it's about her processing it internally. And we only have so much access to what that would mean for her.