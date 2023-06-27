The new docuseries highlights law enforcement surveillance footage from around the country.

On Patrol: Live cohost Sean "Sticks" Larkin is gearing up to do double duty on TV this summer.

The retired Tulsa, Okla. police officer will host Crime Cam 24/7, which premieres July 7 on the Fox Nation streaming service. New episodes will drop weekly at 6 p.m. on Fridays. Watch the exclusive promo above.

The 12-episode series features surveillance footage from law enforcement entities around the country to reveal "the inside story of the most dramatic crime scenes," says the streamer in a press release. Larkin will "narrate and offer background on the crime as it unfolds, along with updates on the victims and those prosecuted."

Sean "Sticks" Larkin from 'Crime Cam 24/7' Sean "Sticks" Larkin on Crime Cam 24/7 | Credit: FoxNation

Larkin previously cohosted A&E's long-running docuseries Live PD, which was canceled in 2020. He also served as host on the Live PD spin-off Live PD Presents: PD Cam, which featured law enforcement surveillance footage from body and dash cams.

Fox Nation is also home to Cops, which the streamer revived in 2021. New episodes of Cops drop weekly at 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Crime Cam 24/7 premieres with three episodes Friday, July 7 on Fox Nation.

