The Starz limited series centers on the outspoken socialite and unlikely whistleblower Martha Mitchell.

Sean Penn is unrecognizable in first look at Watergate drama Gaslit with Julia Roberts

Viewers now have their first look at Julia Roberts and Sean Penn in the upcoming Watergate drama Gaslit — but they might just do a double take when they see the latter actor.

The Milk and Mystic River leading man is scarcely recognizable in a new teaser trailer and images from the Starz limited series, which stars Penn as John Mitchell, President Richard Nixon's devoted attorney general and friend. Roberts plays his socialite wife, Martha Mitchell, the unexpected whistleblower who first publicly sounded the alarm on Nixon's involvement in Watergate.

The dramatic makeover for Penn, an actor known for his ability to go deep into his roles, trades his signature ruffled locks and jeans for a bald pate, a broad chin, a rounded belly, and a wardrobe of suits and ties capturing the '70s vibe.

Gaslit Sean Penn on 'Gaslit' | Credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Starz

Based on the first season of the Slate podcast Slow Burn, Gaslit also stars Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, and Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell. The series was created and executive-produced by Robbie Pickering, and made news last summer when Penn demanded that everyone working on the production be vaccinated as COVID-19 cases rose in California or he would not return to set.

Gaslit will premiere April 24 on Starz. Watch the new teaser above.