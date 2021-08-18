Sean Lock, British comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats star, dies at 58

Sean Lock, the British comedian known for his regular appearances on panel shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats, has died from cancer at 58.

His agency, Off the Kerb Productions, confirmed the news Wednesday, issuing a statement that said: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family. Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy."

The statement added, "Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time."

The Twitter account for 8 Out of 10 Cats, the long-running comedy program hosted by Jimmy Carr, also issued a statement: "Sean Lock was a brilliant writer, a phenomenal stand-up, a comedy genius. Our thoughts are with his family after this devastating news. We will miss him greatly. There was no-one like him."

Carr jimself tweeted, "Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I'm watching clips of him right now - laughing & crying. I'll miss him so much."

Channel 4 said Lock "played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we'll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

In addition to 8 Out of 10 Cats, Lock appeared on the show QI with host Stephen Fry, and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year alongside James Corden. He also won a British Comedy Award for Best Live Comic in 2000.