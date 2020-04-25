Will and Grace type TV Show network NBC Where to watch Close Streaming Options

You'll never guess how Will & Grace scored its beloved Matt Damon guest appearance. When Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack visited PeopleTV's Couch Surfing to talk about the Will & Grace series finale, Hayes revealed that getting the massive movie star to cameo during the series' original run was actually way easier than you'd expect.

"Matt and I used to play softball, a long, long, long, long, long time ago back then," Hayes says. "We were just playing and I was like, 'Did you want to do the show?' And he was like, 'Yeah, why not?' Literally it was that easy. He was like, 'Yeah, I'll come on the show.'"

Damon guest-starred in a season 4 episode, "A Chorus Lie," back in 2002 as Owen, Jack's (Hayes) rival in an attempt to land the final spot in Manhattan Gay Men's Chorus. But when Jack discovers that Owen is actually straight, he enlists Grace's (Debra Messing) help in exposing the lie to knock him out the running.

"It was just a smart twist on an old story, the guy who pretended to be gay to get into the gay chorus as opposed to a gay guy pretending to be straight," Hayes says of why Damon's guest-appearance still ranks as such a fan-favorite. "I think that was a really smart twist."

