Sean Bean's villain is off the rails in Snowpiercer season 2 trailer

Snowpiercer Close Streaming Options

Sean Bean has the carriage of someone very much enjoying himself in the just-released trailer for Snowpiercer season 2. A newcomer to the sci-fi show about a train which endlessly circumnavigates a frozen world, the GoldenEye and Game of Thrones actor stars as the seemingly villainous Mr. Wilford, the owner of the titular locomotive, who has turned up to reclaim his property.

"I can just say that Sean Bean's Wilford is dastardly and fun and very well-dressed," tight-lipped showrunner Graeme Manson told EW last year.

Wilford brings with him Alexandra Cavill, the daughter of Jennifer Connelly's character Melanie, who is played by Rowan Blanchard.

"The thing that we don't know at the beginning of the season is what Wilford has done to her mind," said Manson. "How has Wilford turned her against Melanie?"

Snowpiercer costars Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg, among others. Watch that new trailer below.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close Streaming Options

Related content: