Seal Team and Mayor of Kingstown are coming back for more seasons on Paramount+

David Boreanaz to the rescue: Paramount+ will bring back Seal Team for another season.
The drama was on CBS for four seasons before it moved to CBS' sister streaming network last fall. It's now one of the top performers on Paramount+.
"I think the biggest thing for us in moving to a platform like Paramount+ is that it puts us in the game," Boreanaz told EW in May. "Look at Amazon, look at Netflix and their success of their shows and what you cannot do on network television. There are a lot standards and practices that we have to adhere to, which we didn't really want to adhere to. It sometimes was a frustrating place to be, because we really want to be honest and truthful with these episodes. This allows us to go darker. I'm not saying we're going to change the wheel, because we've established great characters. It's just a matter of shifting it up and doing some things that are going to be a lot of fun. We're working on that transition now. We're going to be working until the third week of July because we have to get those four episodes done for the network first [that'll air in the fall]. I think that's a good launching pad for us. It allows us to kind of sell that transition."
The platform also ordered second seasons of The Game — which formerly aired on the CW and BET — and Mayor of Kingstown, the Jeremy Renner starrer from Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The Game follows the lives of the football players and their families while Kingstown is about a power broker (Renner) who serves as an unofficial liaison between families and the nearby prisons.
"With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States' harsh prison system," said Chief Programming Officer Tanya Giles in a statement. "The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season."
Unfortunately, there is no news yet on the second season of 1883, Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel that tells the story of the Dutton family and how they first arrived in Montana. The series just aired its sixth episode and stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, LaMonica Garrett, and Isabel May.
