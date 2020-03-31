Image zoom Justin Lubin/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Scrubs type TV Show network NBC genre Medical

Eagle!

Zach Braff and Donald Faison have started a Scrubs rewatch podcast called Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald and are premiering the first episode right now, EW can exclusively reveal. It's been a full decade since Scrubs went off the air after nine seasons. Now, the beloved duo is back to revisit their glory years at Sacred Heart Hospital, episode by episode, in the iHeartRadio original podcast.

"It's almost like DVD commentary," Braff tells EW. "We'll sit around and talk about funny stories and things we remember behind the scenes."

Image zoom iHeartRadio

The podcast will start with the sitcom's pilot and take fans down memory lane week by week. Braff and Faison promise they'll have guests from the cast and crew, including creator Bill Lawrence. They will also take calls to answer fan questions about the series and where they are now.

"We started thinking of doing this for the people who did watch the show, fans of Zach and I who are wondering what we're doing and how we're doing," Faison tells EW. "This is a great place to check-in and hopefully enjoying conversations between two best friends."

In the first episode, available to listen above, Braff opens up about his work at a French Vietnamese restaurant in Beverly Hills when he got the news about getting Scrubs, including how he went in to audition for the part of J.D. two times without the casting agents noticing he'd been there before.

There's also behind-the-scenes talk about castmember Sarah Chalke, who played budding doctor and eventual love interest Elliot. “I really was truly head over heels in love with her," Braff recalls on the podcast.

Anticipation for the podcast began when Braff tweeted on Feb. 11 to ask fans if he and Faison should do a rewatch podcast. The tweet had a great reception from fans, including New York Times bestselling author and Scrubs fanatic Shea Serrano.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Braff and Faison have started doing the podcast from their homes via a video conference call. Faison tells EW that while reviewing the pilot episode from 2001, he was immediately taken back to the first moment he met Braff at the table read at Bill Lawrence's house.

"I remember meeting Zach and how on point he was," Faison shares.

"I was very nervous," Braff adds about the first table read. "Donald had worked a bunch already. I had some small things, but this was my big break. I walked in and [Faison] turned around and gave me the biggest smile and just came towards me, gave me a hug. It was really just so warm and inviting and we've been hugging ever since."

For fans wondering if the podcast plans to go all the way to the ill-fated season 9, which saw J.D. as a professor at a med school featuring Dave Franco, the answer is a yes. "There will definitely be jokes about it," Braff says.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald was picked up by iHeartMedia, home of other celebrity podcasts like Will Ferrell's Ron Burgandy Podcast and Wellscast with Wells Adams of The Bachelor-verse.

Scrubs aired on NBC from 2001-2008, and then ABC from 2009-2010. The cast featured Braff as neurotic physician J.D., Faison as Turk, Chalke as Eliot, John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox, Judy Reyes as Carla, and Neil Flynn as the janitor who was a pain in J.D.'s a—. The show was created by Lawrence who later created Cougar Town.

Fake Doctors, Real Friends With Zach + Donald will be available wherever you listen to your podcasts. Take a listen to the first episode above.

Related: