Scrubs stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke to reunite at ATX TV Festival

Fellow cast members John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller will also participate in a panel conversation at the festival in June.

These past two years have been no laughing matter for the medical community, but Scrubs is here to bring some levity to our lives.

EW can exclusively announce that the beloved medical dramedy will have a cast reunion at the ATX TV festival in June.

Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller are all confirmed to be participating in the reunion panel. Reunion panels featuring the casts of Parenthood and Justified have already been announced, having been postponed from the 2020 festival.

SCRUBS Credit: Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Created by Bill Lawrence, Scrubs followed the lives of employees at fictional teaching hospital Sacred Heart. It aired for nine seasons from 2001 to 2010. The first seven seasons were on NBC, but the show switched to ABC for its final two years on air.

Though it's been more than a decade since the series completed its run, this isn't the first time the cast have gotten back together. They appeared on E's Reunion Road Trip show and real-life friends Faison and Braff hosted a rewatch podcast for the series, entitled Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

ATX TV Festival will take place in Austin, Texas, June 2-5.

