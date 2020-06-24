Scrubs episodes with blackface pulled from streaming at producers' request

Scrubs type TV Show network NBC genre Medical

Three episodes of Scrubs that feature blackface have been pulled from Hulu at the show's producers' request, joining an increasing number of series that have removed such episodes from streaming and syndication. The Wrap first reported the news.

The pulled episodes are "My Fifteen Seconds" (season 3, episode 7), "My Jiggly Ball" (season 5, episode 4) and "My Chopped Liver" (season 5, episode 17), one of which featured Zach Braff's character in blackface at a party. Another depicted Sarah Chalke's character in blackface during a fantasy sequence.

On Tuesday, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence tweeted that the episodes would soon be removed, after news broke that 30 Rock episodes with blackface were being yanked from streaming and syndication in the midst of renewed conversations and scrutiny around racism in the U.S.

A representative for Lawrence did not immediately respond to EW's request for further comment.

Earlier this week, the 30 Rock episodes were taken down at the request of series creator Tina Fey. "I understand now that 'intent' is not a free pass for white people to use these images," Fey wrote in a letter to streaming platforms. "I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness."

Netflix also recently removed an episode of the sketch comedy show W/Bob & David that featured a scene of David Cross in blackface.

