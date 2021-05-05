The new four-part series also brings together the iconic casts of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and All My Children.

Reunited and it feels so good.

On E!'s new event series Reunion Road Trip, the casts of four beloved shows reconnect and reflect on their trailblazing series that helped shape the television landscape — and EW has the exclusive first look at the trailer.

The clip, which you can check out below, teases a snippet of the series, which will feature candid conversations with the stars of Scrubs, A Different World, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, and All My Children as viewers have never seen them before. Each episode will delve into their earliest days from auditions to first impressions, their continuing legacy, and everything in between.

Reunion Road Trip kicks off on June 10 with All My Children fan favorites Rebecca Budig, Eva LaRue, Cameron Mathison, and Jacob Young, who come together at an exclusive Hollywood mansion to celebrate the show's 50th anniversary with surprise visits from former cast members Alicia Minshew, Debbi Morgan, Kelly Ripa, and Darnell Williams.

The second episode, on June 17, features the Original Fab Five from Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, and Jai Rodriguez — as they reassemble in Los Angeles to give Rodriguez a makeover for his 40th birthday.

On June 24, A Different World stars Sinbad and Kadeem Hardison invite Darryl M. Bell, Jasmine Guy, Dawnn Lewis, and Cree Summer for an intimate, sit-down discussion to look back on the sitcom's overall success and long-lasting cultural impact on generations by tackling a range of substantive issues and giving a voice to the Black community. They are joined by the show's director and executive producer Debbie Allen and executive producer Susan Fales-Hill. (The episode was filmed before Sinbad suffered a stroke late last year.)

The fourth and final episode on July 1, is about Scrubs. Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison reconvene to go on a quest to track down Rowdy, the show's treasured taxidermied dog, and encounter co-stars Robert Maschio and Judy Reyes along the way.

Reunion Road Trip airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! beginning June 10.

