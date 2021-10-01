Scott Speedman joins Grey's Anatomy season 18 as a series regular
Hi, Dr. Nick!
There's a new (old) man in Meredith Grey's life.
During the season 18 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, fans were shocked when a familiar face showed up: While Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was on a trip to Minnesota, she ran into Dr. Nick Marsh, played by Scott Speedman.
Speedman's character previously appeared in an episode of Grey's Anatomy's 14th season, in which Meredith saved his kidney, and fans immediately started theorizing about his return. Viewers were certain that he'd be back as a love interest for Meredith, and yet he never reappeared — until now.
During Thursday's episode, Meredith met up with Nick for drinks and explained that she had been dating Dr. Hayes (Richard Flood) for a bit, but when his son had a hard time with their relationship, they ended things. And that means she's single.
As for what comes next, EW has confirmed that Speedman is a series regular for season 18, so it's safe to say we'll get to see where this flirtation goes. (And hopefully it starts by heading to Seattle.)
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
