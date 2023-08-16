The eight-episode series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will premiere on Netflix in November.

Watch Scott Pilgrim get an extra life in trailer for new animated series

Moviegoers fell in lesbians with Michael Cera's Scott Pilgrim in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World — and now, the band is back together for a new animated series.

The eight-episode series, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17, 2023.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' photo | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Bryan Lee O'Malley, the original writer and artist behind the Scott Pilgrim comics, will serve as co-showrunner alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark? creator BenDavid Grabinski. Edgar Wright, the director and cowriter of the 2010 movie, is executive producing. The series will also feature original songs by Anamanaguchi, the band that composed music for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game in 2010.

Watch the full teaser, along with some first-look photos, below.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' | Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: