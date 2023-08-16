Watch Scott Pilgrim get an extra life in trailer for new animated series
Moviegoers fell in lesbians with Michael Cera's Scott Pilgrim in 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World — and now, the band is back together for a new animated series.
The eight-episode series, titled Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17, 2023.
In the new teaser, Cera's titular Sex Bob-omb bassist reunites with Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Ramona Flowers, his primary love interest from the comics and movie. Scott is also seen jamming out with his bandmates, played by Alison Pill and Mark Webber, and battling Ramona's evil exes, played by Chris Evans, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, Satya Bhabha, and Brandon Routh.
Scott's friends (Kieran Culkin, Johnny Simmons, and Aubrey Plaza), exes (Brie Larson and Ellen Wong), and sister (Anna Kendrick) will also return for the series.
Bryan Lee O'Malley, the original writer and artist behind the Scott Pilgrim comics, will serve as co-showrunner alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark? creator BenDavid Grabinski. Edgar Wright, the director and cowriter of the 2010 movie, is executive producing. The series will also feature original songs by Anamanaguchi, the band that composed music for Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game in 2010.
Watch the full teaser, along with some first-look photos, below.
