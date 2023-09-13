Would the stars of director Edgar Wright's music-infused action-comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World be willing to reprise their roles on an animated Netflix TV series? That was the question which hung over executive producers Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski like a cartoon dark cloud as they wrote the scripts for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. The movie's cast, which included Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and Kieran Culkin, have always spoken fondly of their time making the 2010 movie and, at the height of the pandemic, reunited over Zoom for a charity reading of the script. But Wright's tale of a Cera-played Toronto bass-player who must fight the "Evil Exes" of his new girlfriend Ramona Flowers, portrayed by Winstead, was a box office disappointment, grossing just $31 million in the US. Moreover, the star wattage of cast members like Evans, Larson, and Culkin has increased dramatically over the years since the movie's release. O'Malley and Grabinski admit they were by no means sure that the folks now famous for portraying Captain America, Captain Marvel, and the rather less heroic Roman Roy would be lining up to voice characters on a small screen version of a commercial failure. "We started the show before we had reached out to them," says Grabinski. "I can't explain to you the process of Bryan and I sitting in rooms for a year or so saying, 'Well, I hope they're going to say yes!'"