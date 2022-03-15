Scott Hall, WWE legend also known as Razor Ramon, dies at 63

Known for his swaggering persona and signature toothpick, Hall co-founded the bad-boy group NWO.

Scott Hall, the pro wrestling star known for portraying the beloved heel Razor Ramon in the WWE and co-founding the WCW bad-boy group known as the New World Order, has died at 63.

World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed his death Monday. "WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away," the company tweeted. "WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans."

Hall's longtime friend and teammate Kevin Nash wrote Sunday on Instagram that Hall had been taken off life support after experiencing serious health complications following hip-replacement surgery earlier this month in Marietta, Ga. "My heart is broken," Nash said.

Hall began his career in the ring in the 1980s and rose to stardom after joining WWE, then known as the World Wrestling Federation, in 1992. His Razor Ramon persona was a swaggering, toothpick-chewing Cuban American heavy nicknamed "The Bad Guy."

Four years later Hall would jump ship to World Championship Wrestling, where he and Nash teamed up as the Outsiders and went on to create the New World Order, or NWO, with Hulk Hogan. Their popularity helped fuel the company's success and its high-profile rivalry with WWE.

WWE bought WCW in 2001, and Hall returned to the ring the following year. Hall won multiple championships during his time at both companies, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice — first in 2014 and then again in 2020 with NWO.

Hall is survived by his two children, son Cody Taylor and daughter Cassidy Lee.