Scott Bakula weighs in on Quantum Leap reboot: 'I wish them good luck'

Scott Bakula is clearing up a few things about the new Quantum Leap reboot.

The actor, who portrayed physicist Sam Beckett on the original version of the sci-fi series, quieted rumors that he might appear on the new iteration in an Instagram post Thursday — though he added that he wishes the cast and crew good luck with the project.

"Here's the simple version of what's going on with the Quantum Leap reboot and me: I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it," Bakula wrote alongside a photo of his character with Dean Stockwell's Al Calavicci. Bakula said it was a "very difficult decision to pass on the project, a decision that has upset and confused so many fans of the original series."

Noting that the core premise "remains a very appealing concept and so worthy of exploration, especially given the current state of mankind," the actor added that he is "crossing my fingers that this new cast and crew are lucky enough to tap into the magic that propelled the original Quantum Leap into the hearts and minds of generations past and present."

He concluded, "I wish them good luck and happy leaping!"

Raymond Lee is headlining the reboot as Dr. Ben Song, a fellow physicist who follows in Beckett's footsteps by restarting his time-traveling project to take several unauthorized journeys into the past. Premiering next week, the reboot is set 30 years after the original Quantum Leap. Blindspot creator Martin Gero, an executive producer on the series, recently took over as showrunner, replacing Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, who both remain on board as EPs.

Wynbrandt previously told EW that it was "important to follow in [the original's] footsteps by continuing the legacy and introduce our audience to a new set of characters and new story while connecting the two worlds."

It was reported when the show was ordered to series that Bakula wouldn't be involved in the reboot in any capacity, but speculation over a possible cameo remained rampant. The cast of the reboot — which also includes Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Caitlin Bassett — has apparently been holding out hope too. "Everybody that I know involved in [the reboot] would love to see him return," Hudson told TVLine last month. "I know the invitation is out there."

Quantum Leap premieres Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

