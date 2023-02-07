America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies following a stroke

The magician captivated audiences on America's Got Talent and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Scott Alexander, the magician who captivated judges on season 6 of America's Got Talent, died Sunday following a stroke, his wife Jenny shared.

Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship in Saint Kitts, Jenny revealed on Instagram. "We are shattered," she wrote alongside family photos. "Please hold us in your prayers."

The magician appeared on season 6 of the competition series America's Got Talent in 2011 and impressed judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel by making his assistant (wife Jenny) appear out of thin air, with the help of water and levitation.

Alexander advanced into the Vegas Round and later, Quarterfinals, where he created the illusion of a disappearing gospel choir, but did not receive enough votes to place in the competition.

America's Got Talent Scott Alexander on 'America's Got Talent' | Credit: NBC

The illusionist revealed in his audition tape that he and wife Jenny, who were married for over a decade, began touring as magician and assistant right out of college, performing at shows in Vegas. "We decided it was more important to us to start a family," Alexander said. "Now that we have three beautiful children, I feel like this is the right time to take it back to Vegas."

A few years after his stint on AGT, Alexander appeared on season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us in 2015, performing as part of a double act with season 7 AGT contestant The Magic of Puck, but the duo were unable to fool magician duo Penn & Teller.

Alexander is survived by wife Jenny and their three children.