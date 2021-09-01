The actress didn't quite know how to respond to the singer comparing their potential match to Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson.

Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire reveals Demi Lovato slid into her DMs to ask her out

While Demi Lovato may be bold enough to slide into the DMs of their celebrity crushes, they may have flown too close to the sun hitting up Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire.

The actress who played Stevie on the Emmy-sweeping comedy was a guest on the singer's 4D With Demi Lovato podcast posted Wednesday, and about 34 minutes in decided to share what pickup lines Lovato was working with when they first chatted.

"You said, 'Hey girl, I like you on the show. We should kick it sometime.' And then, below it you said, 'And by kick it, I mean go on a date. I find you attractive,' or whatever," Hampshire, 40, revealed.

The actress was actually appreciative of Lovato, 29, providing clarity because "sometimes that's confusing, you know." She then joked, "I'm decades older than you, so 'kick it,' I was like looking it up."

The 11-year age gap seemed to be the deal breaker for Hampshire, but then Lovato countered by using May-December couple Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor as an example.

Realizing that the comparison they just made, suggesting they'd be reminiscent of a fellow famous queer couple that happens to have an age gap that trumps theirs by 20-plus years, Lovato tried to save it by saying, "Ooh, I don't mean you're the Holland Taylor," but the actress was ready to take it in stride by that point.

"That was the funniest thing in the world because I was the Holland Taylor in that situation," said Hampshire. "Proud to be, proud to be."

Watch the full episode of 4D With Demi Lovato featuring Emily Hampshire above.