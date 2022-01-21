Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

It's been almost two years since we said goodbye to the charming town of Schitt's Creek and the outrageous personalities that inhabit it. There's no need to be a disgruntled pelican, though, because the beloved Rose family is back in Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Schitt's Creek, now available to purchase.

Entertainment Weekly's The Ultimate Guide to Schitts Creek Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Schitt's Creek | Credit: PopTV/EW

In The Ultimate Guide to Schitt's Creek, the cast shares simply the best stories of their experiences working on the Canadian comedy, including the time they judged a Moira-themed drag show and the scenes that made them cry uncontrollably. O'Hara even discusses the time she and Eugene Levy tried dating at the beginning of their 40-year acting history.

To read more about the great Patrick/David love story, the cast's recent awards season successes, and whether the Levy father-son duo plans to work together again, pick up The Ultimate Guide to Schitt's Creek, available online or wherever magazines are sold.

