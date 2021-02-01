Star Trek actor and noted Schitt's Creek obsessive Patrick Stewart got his wish and then some. Stewart made it known during an interview released last month that he would very much like to get to meet a cast member from the hit Pop TV Canadian comedy. Well, he got to meet four of 'em.

Stewart moderated a virtual Q&A session with Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy in which he got to geek out with his fellow thespians and talk all things Schitt's Creek. In EW's exclusive clip from that conversation, Stewart asks the cast what memories from making the award-winning series will always stick with them, and he becomes absolutely floored when he realizes this was Dan's first script.

And, yes, tears ensued as everyone relived those emotional moments.

Stewart was chatting with The Gold Derby about various topics, including what he's been watching these days. "We have become addicted to Schitt's Creek," he said, "and at first I thought, 'Oh no, no, no, no, no. This is not going to be my kind of material at all.' I'm now obsessed with it!"

Before getting into his thoughts on "the style of the performances," he mentioned, "I hope one day I get to meet one of the actors and I can talk to them about this." Now look at Schitt's Creek. Fulfilling dreams!