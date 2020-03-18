Exclusive: Schitt's Creek Funko Pops are coming — love this journey for them!

Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

Hey, look! It's a little bit Alexis.

As Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, and Catherine O'Hara prepare to say goodbye to Schitt's Creek, the cast members from the hit Pop TV and CBC comedy have finally reached the end of this journey that we love so much: they're getting official Funko Pop figures, EW can exclusively reveal.

As Moira Rose always says, "gossip is the Devil's telephone." So, we have proof.

Pre-orders are available starting Wednesday through Amazon for four of the figures. There's one for Moira, seemingly a twist on O'Hara's look for the season 4 episode "Pregnancy Test" that served as an homage to the actress' Beetlejuice role. Then there's one for David (a classic look that includes his signature rings), one for Johnny (Levy wears mostly suits for this character so easy peasy), and one for Alexis (hide your diamonds, hide your exes).

David gets a second Pop figure, though this one is a chase figure, meaning it can't be specifically purchased. Buyers who purchase the standard David Funko Pop will have a 1:6 chance of also receiving this alternate figure, which was based on the character's season 2 outfit for "Finding David," the one he wears while working on an Amish farm. Let us clarify, while sitting in a field as others do work on an Amish farm.

The reveal of these figures comes just in time before fans say goodbye to Schitt's Creek, which will end a six-season run this April. Of course, the series will also bring the final season to Netflix later this year, giving a whole new audience time to enjoy the last story arc for these characters.

Entertainment Weekly has been following along through season 6 through the EW On Set podcast, with each episode taking listeners to the set of the show with behind-the-scenes interviews and insights.

In addition, an official hourlong Schitt's Creek documentary special will air following the series finale April 7 across Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo.

