Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

Netflix just made weekend plans on your behalf.

The sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek dropped on the streaming service a few days earlier than expected, just in time for a weekend binge of the show's Emmy-sweeping final batch of episodes. Co-creator Dan Levy announced the news on Twitter Saturday morning.

Also streaming is the farewell documentary Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which aired on Pop TV following the series finale. The doc chronicles the show's early development and production and gives an inside look at the making of the final season.

Schitt's Creek originally premiered on CBC in Canada in 2015 before debuting on Pop TV in the U.S. Its popularity truly took off, however, after Netflix picked it up and began streaming seasons in 2017.

Its exposure through the streaming service likely played a role in its massive sweep at the Emmys last month, where the show won every comedy category announced at the ceremony. In addition to Outstanding Comedy Series, Dan Levy won for writing, directing, and Outstanding Supporting Actor, with his costars Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy winning in their respective acting categories.

Check out the final season on Netflix now, and be sure to catch up with EW's coverage of its production after you've binged it.

