Schitt's Creek documentary special to air after series finale

Image zoom PopTV

Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV Where to watch Close Streaming Options

What began as one hilarious half-hour comedy about a wealthy sitcom family adapting to small-town motel squalor quickly became one of the most heartwarming tales on TV about love, life, and family. With the Schitt's Creek series finale arriving this April, Pop TV, and CBC are bringing something extra to mark the occasion (and produce even more tears).

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell is an hourlong documentary TV special that will air on Pop TV at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on April 7. This directly follows the finale, which will be simulcast on Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo at the new time of 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The special will feature never-before-seen footage of its stars, including Dan Levy (David), Eugene Levy (Johnny), Annie Murphy (Alexis), and Catherine O'Hara (Moira). It will take us to "wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more," according to a press release. In addition, there will be cast and crew interviews, spots with journalists and the show's celebrity super fans. Those include Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

SPOILER: A clip from the documentary (shown below) goes behind the emotional candlelit breakup between Alexis and Ted (Dustin Milligan).

Amy Segal, who produced a web series for Schitt's Creek, directs Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, which was commissioned by CBC. She also executive produces with Dan and Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek's co-creators. Andrew Barnsley and Fred Levy (Eugene's brother and the show's producer) also EP.

“As we celebrate the end of Schitt's Creek, we couldn’t do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top,“ Pop TV President Brad Schwartz said in a statement. “This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people’s lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time.”

Related content: