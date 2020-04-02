Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

As David and Patrick prepare for their nuptials on the final season of Schitt's Creek, actors Dan Levy and Noah Reid get their very own wedding cake tasting, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly's digital cover shoot.

Both already have experience with this. Well, Levy more so. This was part of David and Patrick's duties leading up to their big day, but Levy, who co-created the series with father Eugene Levy, co-hosted The Great Canadian Baking Show (Canada's version of The Great British Bake Off) with Julia Chan for two seasons on CBC Television.

"I know how to judge a cake," Levy promises.

It's all about "presentation, general taste and flavor, and also the execution of the bake," he explains. Fun fact: even though Levy plays a Rose family member on Schitt's Creek, he does not like rose cakes in real life. A few of the cake contenders went into the "not for me" pile, but watch above to see which received the coveted 9.5 rating.

EW has been following the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek in a weekly podcast, EW On Set, featuring exclusive cast interviews taped on location. Watch Dan Levy break down previous seasons as part of our BINGE series on YouTube.

Video editor: Ethan Bellows

Food stylist: Jessica Maxwell

Related content: