Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy not a fan of 'Ew, David' catchphrase: 'It will haunt me for the rest of my life'

You can use the saying 'Ew, David!' anywhere — but you might not want to use it in front of the actual David Rose.

While visiting ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the new Schitt's Creek book Best Wishes, Warmest Regards, actor Dan Levy showed off some license plates fans had personalized with the saying and admitted he's not the biggest fan of what has become one of pop culture's most notable catchphrases.

"It's resulted in a sort of tagline that I think will haunt me for the rest of my life," Levy told Kimmel. "'Ew' is not necessarily something you want screamed at you in your most vulnerable time."

Dan Levy on Viral Paul Rudd Photo, Schitt’s Creek Halloween Costumes & “Ew, David” Catchphrase "Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy talks 'Ew, David' catchphrase on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." | Credit: ABC

"I just found out recently, some woman told us that I only actually say 'Ew, David' twice in the entire series," Murphy told Fallon back in June, adding that despite fans taking to that particular variation, she usually improvs different insults like "ugh" or "why" instead of the word "ew."

Even though Levy is lukewarm on "Ew, David," he doesn't take for granted having a show that's so popular, it's become a cultural phenomenon — to the point where people dress up as the characters, which Levy told Kimmel was a lifelong dream.

"If you dress people kind of the same for long enough, maybe if people end up watching your show, they will try to emulate that in a Halloween setting," he said, before showing off some truly accurate photos of fans dressed as Moira, Johnny, Alexis, and David.

Watch the video below and watch Levy express his feelings about "Ew, David" at the 5:30 mark.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.