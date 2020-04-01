Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy on David's life-changing decision

Schitt's Creek type TV Show network Pop TV

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Schitt's Creek season 6, episode 13, "Start Spreading the News."

And so, with the penultimate episode of Schitt's Creek, the Rose family begin to make their goodbyes. And everyone has a big decision to make.

With business booming for Rosebud Motels, Stevie (Emily Hampshire) won't be moving to New York. Instead, she'll be making sure various locations get set up. With the reboot of Sunrise Bay in full swing and the producers meeting all Moira's (Catherine O'Hara) demands, she and Johnny (Eugene Levy) will be moving to California as filming begins. Alexis (Annie Murphy) is still heading to Manhattan. She did it once before by herself, she says. She can do it again. But somebody is staying put: David (Dan Levy).

After realizing that his fiancé, Patrick (Noah Reid), had been quietly looking to buy them a house, a teary-eyed David announced that the soon-to-be newlyweds will be turning a once-nightmare-inducing town into their no-place-like-home. On this week's episode of EW On Set: Schitt's Creek, Levy walks us through David's decision, direct from the show's emotional set.

"I think the big challenge was, how can you reconcile what the fans expect, which is for this all to live happily ever after in a motel for the rest of time, with what the characters really want?" the co-creator and star explains.

"Johnny does want to get his business back up and running and be in the center of everything," he adds. "Moira does want everything that she had before, but she wants it now with a slightly clearer perspective and with a level of gratitude that I think they never had before. For someone like Alexis, who's really come here and instantaneously tried to make the best of a bad situation, that's what she was doing: She was making the best of a situation that never really fit for her."

For David, he "was the only one that never seemed to fit, if you were to think about it, in the big cities. It wasn't until he came here and met people and ingratiated himself as best he could in this town that he realized like, 'Oh, there's a place for me here.'" After sitting and thinking about where the characters should end up, Levy says, "It just became very clear that David was the one that should stay because he was the one that wanted to leave the most. It also creates a tie to the town and, in a way, for the audience to feel like we're not just up and leaving this place. They'll always have a home here. They'll always be someone."

At the risk of twisting the knife, we now just have one episode left of Schitt's Creek. The series finale will be simulcast across Pop TV, Comedy Central, and Logo next Tuesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. An hourlong documentary special delving behind the scenes of the hit sitcom will air directly afterward on Pop TV.

EW On Set will also drop its final episode the following morning to dig into everything that happened with the stars. Until then, listen to the latest episode in the player above, or wherever you stream/download your podcasts.

