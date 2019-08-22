Here's when all 28 new Lifetime Christmas movies will air

Stars: Tatyana Ali

Contains: Holiday homecoming, rekindling of old flames, historic hotel in jeopardy

Official description: “Erin (Ali) grew up in the small town of Mt. Holly but always dreamt of living in a big city. Her first job — working the desk at the Mt. Holly Inn — started her on a path to New York, where she now works at the prestigious Windsor Hotel. When her boss tells her she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a big project she is thrilled — until she realizes her new project is in her hometown. Erin returns home to discover that the locals don’t appreciate their precious Mt. Holly Inn being bought out by a big corporation. And heading up the charge? Erin’s ex-boyfriend Conner. But when several hotel staff members come down with the flu, Erin is forced to enlist Conner’s help with hotel’s Christmas events. As he sees that the spirit of the Mt. Holly Inn will be retained, he agrees to help. When Erin and Conner end up sharing a kiss, she has to figure out if what she really wants is a promotion or to be home again.”