Scarlett Johansson teaches queens how to fight Thanos in RuPaul's Drag Race clip

The Black Widow star advises the queens on how to fight Marvel villains and "spiky heels" in EW's exclusive sneak peek.

RuPaul's Drag Race Streaming Options

You know the cliché: Not all heroes wear capes, etc. On RuPaul's Drag Race, they wear wigs and merkins (hi, Jackie Cox!), and that's enough for Black Widow and Avengers star Scarlett Johansson to grace the show's storied Werk Room with her superheroic acting advice ahead of this week's maxi challenge.

EW's exclusive preview of the Emmy-winning reality competition series (below) sees the Oscar-nominated Marriage Story performer dropping in for a virtual teach with final five queens Gottmik, Symone, Rosé, Olivia Lux, and Kandy Muse — all of whom have to pick their jaws up off the floor when Johansson appears on the Werk Room monitor before them.

"I'm such a fan of the show. I'm so sad I've not been in the Werk Room, but it's been a dream of mine to participate for a long, long time, so this is really exciting for me," Johansson says. "So, I hear that you guys may need a bit of acting advice? What's going on?"

Lux explains that the queens have been tasked with acting in front of a green screen in a challenge that will pit them against "giant cats" after the queens are "shrunk really small" to fit the aesthetic.

"Acting is all about making a situation that's unreal feel very real," Johansson advises. "So, I'd say the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or a giant, spiky heel, you know what I mean? That comes from believing in yourself. If you don't believe in your own self, then no one in the audience is going to believe you."

Though she's the first Marvel superhero to grace the Drag Race studio this year, Johansson isn't the only Academy-verified artist the series courted for its season 13 queens. Oscar winner (and longtime Drag Race fan) Anne Hathaway dropped by for a similar acting lesson earlier this year, while the two-time Academy Award-nominated Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) is set to make an appearance on this week's judging panel.

See if Johansson's acting advice pays off for the final five queens when RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 returns with a new episode tonight at 8 p.m. on VH1. And be sure to keep up with EW's comprehensive Drag Race coverage all week long.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for a full recaps of all 12 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with Trixie Mattel, Katya, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Streaming Options

Related content: