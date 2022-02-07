We all know the old adage "be careful what you wish for" and a new Super Bowl commercial featuring Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, and Amazon's Alexa is proving why trusting technology can sometimes backfire.

In the minute and a half long spot, the Saturday Night Live star and the superhero known as Black Widow (who are married in real life) come downstairs to announce that it's game day. This prompts Alexa to helpfully turn off the lights and chill the rosé in the wine fridge — it is an afternoon game, after all.

It's like she can read your mind," both Johansson and Jost marvel, before the ad dives into a montage of everyday moments where Alexa "helpfully" reads the minds of both stars. That basically means revealing what they're really thinking about each other, including how Jost feels about Johansson's morning breath and how Johansson feels about listening to her husband when they're having a conversation and she just wants to do some work.

While this isn't Johansson's first Super Bowl commercial (anyone remember 2014's controversial SodaStream ad?), it's the first time the couple has appeared together in an ad spot. Jo Shoesmith, executive director of global creative at Amazon, explained that Jost and Johansson were the perfect choices for this year's spot because they could sell the skits in an authentic way.

Amazon’s Big Game Commercial: Mind Reader Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost in Amazon Alexa's Super Bowl commercial. | Credit: Amazon

"Early on in the script development, we realized it was pretty important we had a married couple within this story that didn't take themselves too seriously and would be able to play to the humor within the story," Shoesmith told Adweek. Given that the ad also includes the Avengers star gamely poking fun at her true feelings when it comes to filming love scenes with attractive costars (spoiler alert: Colin who?) and what Jost thinks about his wife's newest acting role, it's clear their choice was successful.

Watch the video above, and catch the commercial in real-time when it runs during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.