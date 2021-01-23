Scandal star Darby Stanchfield has tips for new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki

Among them: 'Don’t get power hungry & try to get your friend killed.'

White House press secretaries need to stick together — particularly if they're near-doppelgängers.

To that end, Scandal star Darby Stanchfield — who played President Fitzgerald Grant's press secretary Abby Whelan on the ABC political drama — is offering some advice to her counterpart in the Biden administration, and fellow redhead, Jen Psaki.

"Dear @PressSec," Stanchfield wrote on Twitter Friday, "#1- If your boss forgets your name, slap a name tag on. (Fitz called me "Gabby" for WEEKS). #2- Don't get power hungry & try to get your friend killed. It won't go well. #3- No such thing as too much hairspray. Ever."

"Oops, I forgot one," she added in a follow-up tweet. "#4 — no crying."

Several observers on social media had noted the resemblance between Stanchfield and Psaki after the new press secretary's first briefing on Wednesday. Wrote one user, "Did we get our real life Abby Whelan?"

Scandal, which ran from 2012 to 2018, followed political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team handling various crises concerning the inhabitants of the White House and those on the periphery, often sacrificing their morals along the way. The series is currently streaming on Hulu.