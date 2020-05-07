The Shondaland drama, starring Kerry Washington, will be available to stream in its entirety this month.

All 7 seasons of Scandal are coming to Hulu on May 20

Scandal type TV Show network ABC genre Thriller

Hulu's about to get a bit more scandalous.

On Thursday, the streaming service announced it would be adding the Shondaland political drama Scandal to its lineup, with all seven seasons arriving on May 20. Created by Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy), the Washington D.C.-set series ran from 2012 to 2018 on ABC, starring Kerry Washington as political fixer Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, and Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant.

Over seven seasons, the show's scandalous storylines saw Pope and her team handle an array of political crises concerning the inhabitants of the White House and those on the periphery, often sacrificing their morals along the way. There's also a ton of affairs, sex, murder(!) and attractive people behaving badly along the way — this is a Shondaland series, after all.

Jeff Perry, Bellamy Young, Joshua Malina, Scott Foley, Portia de Rossi, and Cornelius Smith Jr. also starred on the series.

