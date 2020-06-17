Netflix made a Queer Eye but for dream weddings

Imagine if the Fab Five dedicated all of their energies to putting on every couple's dream wedding. Well, Netflix made a show that's kind of like that. The first trailer for Say I Do premiered on Wednesday and we're not already crying, you're already crying.

In this, it's the Fab Three. The concept centers around three LGBTQ creatives — interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen, and chef Gabriele Bertaccini — working with couples to pull off their dream weddings. And, yes, the show is also from the makers of Queer Eye.

"I may be small with weird hair, but I'm very effective," jokes Brent, who owns an interior design firm in New York and Los Angeles.

"Celebrities are wearing my designs on the red carpet, but there is something powerful when the bride puts on the wedding gown," Nguyen says.

Bertaccini believes food "has always been very sentimental," he explains in the trailer. "It's all about creating a moment that you'll be able to look back to and smile. In this case, it's a surprise wedding."

Say I Do won't be on Netflix in time for Pride Month, but it's coming sooner than you think. Episodes will debut on the platform this July 1.