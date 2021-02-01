Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies at 44

Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond died on Monday from stage 4 lung cancer. He was 44.

"We are saddened to confirm Dustin Diamond's passing on Monday, February 1st, 2021 due to carcinoma," a rep from Diamond's team confirms to EW. "He was diagnosed with this brutal, relentless form of malignant cancer only three weeks ago. In that time, it managed to spread rapidly throughout his system; the only mercy it exhibited was its sharp and swift execution. Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful."

The actor was hospitalized in Florida in early January, with doctors confirming he was undergoing chemotherapy for stage 4 cancer.

Diamond is best known for playing nerdy sidekick Screech Powers in the original incarnation of Saved by the Bell, but was not a part of Peacock's recent revival series starring several original cast members. The show explained his character's absence by saying Screech was living "on the International Space Station" with his robot Kevin.

His rep previously told EW that Diamond was in "talks" to reprise the role of Screech if the revival returned for another season. Peacock confirmed the show would be coming back on Jan. 19, just days after Diamond's hospitalization.

Story developing...