Saved by the Bell revival drops first official trailer: 'The old gang back together'

Saved by the Bell (reboot) type TV Show network Peacock genre Sitcom

Class is back in session at Bayside High!

Peacock just released the official trailer for the Saved by the Bell revival, and the old gang has returned — with some fresh faces. Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) are now faculty at their alma mater, and it's their job to nurture the new students.

In the new series, California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, so he proposes they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

Belmont Cameli stars as Jamie, the captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie's sensitive man-child son. Meanwhile, Mitchell Hoog plays Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, and privileged son of Gov. Morris. Dexter Darden, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez round out the cast of new students, with John Michael Higgins featured as Principal Toddman.

The trailer also features a cameo from Tiffani Thiessen, who played Zack's longtime love Kelly Kapowski in the original series. 30 Rock's Tracey Wigfield serves as writer and executive producer of the new show.

The revival of Saved by the Bell will premiere Wednesday, Nov. 25 on Peacock.

