Saved by the Bell reboot rings in November premiere on Peacock
Give thanks for this Thanksgiving premiere date for the new Saved by the Bell.
This fall, school is back in session.
Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, has finally set a premiere date for the Saved by the Bell reboot starring Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez. The show will arrive in time for Thanksgiving with a debut on Wednesday, Nov. 25, as announced in a new teaser video released Tuesday.
Berkley and Lopez reprise their roles of Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater, respectively. Only now Jessie is a guidance counselor at Bayside High and Slater is a coach. The series sees California Gov. Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) getting himself into some hot water when he closes too many underfunded high schools. He proposes sending all affected students to well-funded schools, merging an influx of new kids with the more privileged Bayside High crew.
Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah, and Haskiri Velazquez feature in the new series, which also sees John Michael Higgins playing Principal Toddman.
