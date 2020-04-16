See Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley return to Bayside in Saved by the Bell reboot teaser

Saved by the Bell (reboot) type TV Show

School is almost back in session at Bayside High, and there are some familiar faces ready to welcome students.

Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprise their roles as A.C. Slater and Jesse Spano in the first teaser trailer for the beloved sitcom's reboot. (Production on the Peacock streaming title was halted in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

When the reboot premieres, California Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) will find himself in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and then propose that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students will give the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater asks Jesse in the 52-second clip.

She responds, "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?"

There are a lot of new faces gracing the halls of Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena. Slater, who is now the high school's gym teacher, has an interesting exchange with young Mac Morris (Hoog), son of Governor Morris and his longtime love Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), and Jesse's son, Jamie Spano (Cameli), in his office.

"When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl," he tells the teens. "Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!" he tells Mac.

"Then I just found another girl I really liked and started hooking up with her instead," Slater adds. "Oh wait, that was your mom!" he tells Jamie, whose father is as yet unconfirmed.

With production halted as the show neared completion, it's unknown when the new Saved by the Bell will launch on the NBCUniversal streamer. But Peacock recently expressed confidence that the series could still premiere in 2020.

Watch the teaser above.

