Welcome back, Bayside!

On Wednesday, Peacock officially announced that Saved by the Bell will return on Nov. 24 — and judging by the new trailer, there's no shortage of drama to be found at Bayside High.

Season 2 of the hit comedy series finds the students entering their junior year and preparing to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition against their ultimate rival, Valley High. Of course, since this is Bayside, there's not just the competition to worry about — family issues, crushes, and relationships are all taking center stage... including one particular relationship between OG Baysiders Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) and A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez).

"Fate is real! You're working at the same school as your first crush," Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) tells her friend, setting the stage for a potential romance rekindling that fans have waited decades for.

SAVED BY THE BELL Saved by the Bell season 2 | Credit: Patrick Wymore/Peacock

As for the new students? They have their own drama to deal with. Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself sidetracked by a cute new student council V.P., Mac (Mitchell Hoog) attempts to use the competition as a way to break out of his dad's shadow, and Jamie (Belmont Cameli) and Lexi (Josie Totah) undergo new relationship growth in the wake of Jamie's parents' divorce. Meanwhile, Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) is on the hunt for a new interest after football is canceled and DeVante (Dexter Darden) tries his hand at dating a rich Bayside girl.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Lark Voorhies are set to return as Zack Morris and Lisa Turtle, respectively. The new season will also feature a tribute to OG cast member Dustin Diamond, who played the quirky Screech Powers on the series and who died from lung cancer earlier this year. As showrunner Tracey Wigfield told Variety, "It would have been wrong to not acknowledge that in a real way and to not have our OG characters mourning this character that we'll never get to see again."

Watch the trailer below.

