Coronavirus is now ruining your favorite trailers.

The first footage of the Saved by the Bell reboot coming to NBCU's Peacock streaming platform featured original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. However, two stars that we know are coming back, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen, were M.I.A. Short answer: Blame it on the pandemic.

"They had been in production since January," Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris in the original '90s sitcom, told Entertainment Tonight. "But because of my schedule and because of Tiffani Thiessen's schedule, we could not join the production when it started. We had about two weeks left of filming, just Tiffani and my footage, but it's put on hold. So, hopefully we are going to get back to that...whenever we can."

That also means a premiere for the new Saved by the Bell on Peacock is a quandary. The streaming platform's programming already launched for a select number of Comcast subscribers, but its actual launch is currently set for July.

Whenever it does premiere, Saved by the Bell will see Zack, now the governor of California, closing too many low-income high schools. His solution is bussing the displaced student bodies to more privileged schools — like Bayside High. Naturally, drama and comedy ensues.

Lopez’s A.C. Slater returns, now as the Bayside gym teacher of Mac (Mitchell Hoog), the son of Zack and Kelly (Thiessen). Other newcomers for the series include Josie Totah, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

