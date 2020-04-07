Tiffani Thiessen delivers eggs to Saved by the Bell costar Mark-Paul Gosselaar during quarantine

Image zoom Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

A friend in need is a friend indeed!

Mark-Paul Gosselaar ran out of eggs for his family during the coronavirus pandemic and lucky for him, he has a good friend with a chicken coop. Gosselaar shared a video via Instagram thanking his Saved by the Bell costar Tiffani Thiessen for sharing her egg-cellent bounty.

"So here's the deal, I ran out of eggs and I called a friend of mine who has chickens," Gosselaar says in the clip. "And I said, 'Hey! Can you help me out?' So, she left me a few."

Thiessen left what looks like half a dozen eggs in a baby blue basket and a handwritten note that reads, "Fresh butt nuggets for the Gosselaar family" signed with a giant red heart from the Smiths. As a thank you, Gosselaar left two bottles of Duvel Belgian Ale for Thiessen and her husband.

Their fellow costar Mario Lopez apparently also wants in on the bartering booze-for-produce business. He wrote in the comments, "Hey I want some eggs too @tiffanithiessen! #TequilaForEggs." (Lopez and his friend Oscar De La Hoya entered into the business of spirits with their own Casa Mexico Tequila in 2019.)

The trio was nearing completion on the production of the Saved by the Bell reboot for NBCUniversal's Peacock when the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Hollywood. EW has confirmed the production was halted, with a return date pending.

