Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, and more are announced as musical guests.

Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, and Jason Bateman set to host Saturday Night Live in December

Saturday Night Live has set its hosting and musical guest roster for the rest of the year with a mix of first-timers and veterans.

Timothée Chalamet, former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig, and Jason Bateman are on lock to host individual episodes, while Bruce Springsteen, Dua Lipa, and Morgan Wallen are set as musical guests. NBC made the announcement on Wednesday.

Things kick off on Dec. 5 with Bateman, who will host SNL for the second time. Wallen will be his musical guest, marking the musician's first time in the role after being dropped as musical guest in October when he was caught partying without a mask during the pandemic (which he later apologized for). Wallen's upcoming album Dangerous: The Double Album drops this Jan. 8.

Chalamet will then make his SNL hosting debut on Dec. 12, accompanied by Springsteen and the E Street Band — which is appropriate considering the actor is set to play Springsteen's buddy Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic. Chalamet was supposed to be seen promoting his turn in director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, but the movie got bumped to next year amid Hollywood's pandemic-prompted shifts.

Finally, Wiig returns to the Studio 8H stage for what will be her fourth appearance as host on Dec. 19. Wiig hosted last April's season 45 at-home finale while the show aired virtually-recorded episodes during the beginning of quarantine. The Wonder Woman 1984 star will be joined by Dua, who recently received six Grammy Award nominations, including album of the year. The pop singer will also perform her live-streamed virtual Future Nostalgia concert out of a warehouse ahead of the appearance this Friday, Nov. 27.

