Saturday Night Live sets return with remotely produced shows

Image zoom Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

What does an at-home edition of Saturday Night Live look like in the age of coronavirus quarantine? We're about to find out.

Starting this week at its regularly scheduled time, the late-night sketch comedy series will emerge from its indefinite hiatus with all-new original content, a spokesperson for NBC confirmed to EW.

It's unclear whether or not this material will logistically be able to shoot live, even for a show called Saturday Night Live. But the show will feature a new Weekend Update and "other original content from SNL cast members" as the program is produced remotely.

The last SNL episode to air live before production halted and the cast and crew adopted social distancing measures was the March 7 episode, hosted by Daniel Craig. SNL was meant to return on March 28 with A Quiet Place Part II director John Krasinski as host, but that was nixed as NBC indefinitely suspended the show.

The first of the new episodes will now air this Saturday, April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Related content: