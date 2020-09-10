Saturday Night Live will return to Studio 8H for live shows in October

Saturday Night Live will soon be live from New York once more.

NBC announced Thursday that SNL will kick off its 46th season on Oct. 3, returning to the show's home in Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center.

The long-running sketch show aired its last live episode in March, with host Daniel Craig. Soon thereafter, the show shut down live production in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. SNL eventually returned to air for three remotely produced episodes, which cast members recorded from their homes around the country.

A host and musical guest have yet to be announced for the premiere episode. NBC also hasn't revealed whether the show will have an in-studio audience, although, presumably, SNL will follow in the footsteps of other NBC productions like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers, which have already returned to filming in 30 Rock (sans crowd).

SNL's upcoming schedule also has yet to be announced beyond the premiere episode, although it's probably safe to expect multiple episodes leading up to the 2020 presidential election in November. Last month, when Joe Biden selected Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, Maya Rudolph told EW that she hoped to soon return to SNL and portray Harris again.

"I love going to the show," she said. "Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn't really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there's anyone that can work it out I'm sure Lorne [Michaels] has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there."

