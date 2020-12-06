We have no choice but to stan Stu.

Saturday Night Live type TV Show network NBC genre Comedy Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Saturday Night Live just took writing letters to Santa to a very dark place.

This weekend's Jason Bateman-fronted episode featured a prerecorded sketch starring Pete Davidson as Saint Nick's biggest fan in a spoof of Eminem's "Stan" that included a surprise cameo by the rapper himself.

In the parody, Davidson appears as Stu — a man with bleach blond hair and a white tank top identical to Stan's in the music video for the 2000 hit — who sits at a desk in a dark basement penning a letter to Mr. Claus. "Dear Santa, I can't believe the year is almost over," Davidson raps. "It's getting colder, I'm a year older, but I'm still your soldier."

Stu's Christmas list includes just one thing: a PlayStation 5, which have been flying off the shelves this season. "Getting this present is the only thing keeping me alive," Stu writes. "Dear Santa Claus, please bring me a PS5."

When his letter goes unanswered, an increasingly unhinged Stu says if Santa's not willing to grant his wish he "should just retire" or warns next time Santa slides down the chimney he'll "set your ass on fire."

The musical parody also features Kate McKinnon, in a spot-on Dido impression, singing the chorus about Stu being a "scary guy," and a hilarious appearance by Bowen Yang as Elton John — spoofing the duo's famed 2002 Grammys performance of "Stan" — belting out a recap of events and asking Santa for a PS5 of his own.

The sketch ends with Santa (Bateman) finally responding to Stu, only to completely dismiss him. And finally, a quick shot reveals the real Eminem opening up a Christmas gift from Santa. You guessed it, the coveted PS5. "I didn't even ask for this," the rapper exclaims. "I guess Shady must have been a good boy this year. Sorry, Stu, you f---ed up."

Shortly after airing, the sketch got the stamp of approval from the original Stan, actor Devon Sawa, who tweeted out the SNL video, writing: "Stu > Stan."

Watch the full sketch above. Saturday Night Live is back for another new episode next Saturday with host Timothée Chalamet joined by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.